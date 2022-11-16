OKANOGAN - The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office is set to change sheriffs for the second time in four years.
Tony Hawley, a one-term incumbent who succeeded longtime sheriff Frank Rogers, captured enough votes to become sheriff during the 2018 election, officially taking over in 2019.
Hawley is now behind in the race for sheriff with newcomer, Paul Budrow, in the lead with a 4.43% advantage over Hawley. Only 535 votes separate the two candidates.
Budrow had served the last 11 years as Twisp's police chief; Twisp is located in Okanogan County.
Prior to his tenure in Twisp, Budrow was the director of emergency management and chief of police for the Upper Skagit Tribe for eight years.
Only 2,400 remain left to count with the next tabulation set for Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.