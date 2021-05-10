WENATCHEE - According to the Good Fruit Grower, the creation of the new Washington apples specialty license plates has apparently paid ‘dividends’ to aspiring students wanting to advance their education post-high school.
The license plates became available on July 1, 2020.
The plates are designed to acknowledge tree fruit as a long-time staple of Washington’s economy.
Every plate sold and renewed generates $28 that is funneled to the Wenatchee-based Washington Apple Education Foundation (WAEF). The Good Fruit Grower reports that through WAEF, the tree fruit industry awards over $1 million in scholarships to kids in industry families each year. After nearly one year of sales, the plates have reportedly generated $16,000 in scholarship funding through WAEF.
According to the Good Fruit Grower, 80% of WAEF scholarship recipients are first-generation college students.
Washington apple specialty license plates can be ordered on the state’s department of licensing website at dol.wa.gov.