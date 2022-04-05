MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake man was beside himself when he got an unwelcome eyeful after noticing a drastically large charge in his bank account on Tuesday.
Kevin Clark is a utility customer with the city of Moses Lake. Moses Lake’s residential utilities consist of water, sewer, garbage and ambulance.
Kevin says his utility payments are set up via autopay, which directly pulls the money he owes for utilities for the month from his bank account.
The Moses Lake man says he usually pays a little over $100 for his monthly utilities.
However, when he checked his bank balance early Tuesday, he noticed his checking account had been charged $29,229.78, sending him deep into the negative.
“I noticed my bank account had a negative balance of 29 thousand and thought it had to be fraud and the bank has usually corrected it immediately. However, this is a merchant I’ve made payments to already,” Kevin told iFIBER ONE News.
So… what happened? The city’s utility billing department told iFIBER ONE News that the new billing software system it rolled out in January has had some technical glitches and are working with the program’s company to resolve and prevent the problems before they happen. A billing specialist says errors are nominal now. Apparently, Kevin was an exception.
Kevin says he was told by his bank that he’s stuck with the $29,000 charge until it posts on the merchant’s end on April 12; the bank will reverse the charge once its posted.
Kevin says he’ll temporarily lose out on his paycheck, which is depositing on Thursday and says he has no way to divert the direct deposit payroll check into another account.
Though, Kevin says further conversations with the city and his bank indicate that the problem could be resolved within the next day or two.