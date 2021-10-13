MOSES LAKE - Backed by its expansive resources, north central Washington is now home to one of the largest car-washing businesses in America.
Tucson, Arizona-based Mister Car Wash opened its Moses Lake branch next to Walmart off Stratford Rd. and SR 17 on Friday, Oct. 8.
The large car wash is one of over 300 Mister Car Wash locations across the U.S.
Mister Car Wash offers unlimited car washes to those who subscribe to its ‘Unlimited Wash Club.’ Customers also have the option of paying per car wash. In addition, Mister Car Wash has free vacuum services.
“What makes Mister Car Wash unique is our commitment to operational excellence and focus on developing and training our people. Customers can expect to get a great wash with our proprietary cleaning and protection systems through the tunnel. Have access to our free vacuums if they want to clean the inside of their vehicle and be met with great service and hospitality from our team members. Many customers are excited about our Unlimited Wash Club membership, where you can wash your car as much as you want at any of our locations for one low monthly fee and have access to dedicated member lanes making keeping your car clean easy and convenient,” Mister Car Wash’s Megan Everett told iFIBER ONE News.
To learn more about Mister Car Wash’s Moses Lake facility, click here: https://mistercarwash.com/location/moses-lake/.