MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake School District is hosting an open house for students and parents to learn more about the Vanguard Academy.
The open house is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Columbia Basin Tech Center, located at 900 E. Yonezawa Blvd.
Parents and students will have a chance to meet the Vanguard educators, ask questions and learn more about whether the academy is a good fit. Pre-registration will also be offered for the fall 2022.
“Learn more about Moses Lake’s innovative, new high school, where students learn through a project-based curriculum. At Vanguard, students will gain an understanding of how their education applies to any number of real-life situations outside the classroom,” the school district stated.
Light refreshments will be provided at the open house.
The Vanguard Academy is currently under construction next to CB Tech and is scheduled to open in the fall. The inaugural class will consist of ninth and 10th grade students.