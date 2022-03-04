EPHRATA - Owned by Karla Bernal, AlChile Mexican Grill will open its doors in Ephrata on March 7.
The new eatery will fill the space on Basin Street that was formerly occupied by two other restaurants, Becca's and NS Italian Fresh.
AlChile appears poised to be the successor of a restaurant that had similar offerings further south on Basin Street, Taqueria Covian (R.K.A Taqueria), that business permanently closed some time ago. AlChile Mexican Grill will serve nearly all the traditional Mexican street food that was made at Taqueria Covian, but it will offer some unique and different items as well. Entres such as birria ramen, an emerging favorite among Mexican food lovers, as well as Mexican corn on the cob, Dorilotes, Dorilocos, and quesabirria tacos.
AlChile will also be open for breakfast serving up savory eats like chilaquiles, breakfast burritos, American-style breakfast plates, and crepes.
AlChile's opening will happen at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 7. To celebrate their grand opening, all menu items will be 50% off. See there menu by clicking here.