EPHRATA – Grant County Sheriff’s Office marine patrol deputies will be out July 2-4 looking for impaired boaters as part of a nationwide event.
Law enforcement agencies across the country are patrolling bodies of water during Operation Dry Water, a campaign geared toward raising awareness of the dangers of boating under the influence of drugs or alcohol. In Grant County, marine patrol deputies will be out on lakes and the Columbia River over the holiday weekend.
Alcohol use continues to be the leading known contributing factor in recreational boater deaths and the leading contributor to boating accidents, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Sheriff’s office officials say anyone found to be boating under the influence can expect severe penalties, and if a boat operator is intoxicated, the boat could be impounded and the operator arrested.
“Alcohol can impair a boater’s judgement, balance, vision and reaction time. It can also increase fatigue and susceptibility to the effects of cold-water immersion,” sheriff’s office officials stated. “Impairment can be even more dangerous for boaters than for drivers in a car since most boaters have less experience and confidence in operating a boat than they do driving a car.”
The state’s boating under the influence law, which makes it illegal to operate a boat with a blood alcohol content level of .08 or higher, applies to all boats including kayaks, canoes, row boats and inflatable fishing rafts. Boating under the influence is a gross misdemeanor that carries a maximum fine of $5,000 or up to 364 days in jail.
More information can be found at www.operationdrywater.org.