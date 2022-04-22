WENATCHEE — Operations at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort will continue into May for the first time in 39 years.
The resort will be open on Saturday and Sunday for the next two weeks, through May 1.
“Operations in May are thanks to special permission from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife,” the resort posted on Facebook. “We operate on a mix of WDFW and U.S. Forest Service land under a special use permit that ends each year on April 30. We are thankful for the opportunity to extend the season with this additional day and round out the closing weekend.”
The resort will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, with the number of chairlifts and amount of terrain open to be determined each weekend.
April 10 was originally scheduled to be the end of the season at Mission Ridge but the late season snow storm that brought more than four feet of snow to the mountain allowed the resort to extend operations.