This letter is in response to Grant County Prosecutor Mr. Dano. Dano’s comments about the Derek Chauvin trial made to ifiber news on 4/22. Recently, a mindset of some groups in the United States have started insisting their opinion is as valid as fact and Mr. Dano has fallen into this error.
Mr. Dano,
In your recent interview published by ifiber news, you stated that “the jury was pressured into convicting Chauvin.” This suggestion that juries are swayed by external factors is deeply troubling. You live in a conservative district. Are you suggesting that you rely on the social pressure of this community to put a thumb on the scale of the jury in your favor? Do you not think juries are capable of upholding their oaths to render verdicts based on the evidence presented and nothing else? Your constituents are the jury pool for this county, and you have insulted them. How can you uphold your oath if you think juries are so weak willed?
“People forget that George Floyd placed himself in a very bad position. He’s no saint, he’s got a history," You of all people should know that (1) George Floyd was not on trial; (2) no one is suggesting canonizing Floyd; (3) the history of an arrestee does not give an arresting officer permission to ignore the restraints of his commission.
You characterized the prosecution of Chauvin a “witch hunt” and was “very discouraged by the state of our judicial system.” This is deeply troubling coming from a prosecutor who is ostensibly familiar with due process. Chauvin was afforded every protection our laws give to criminal defendants. George Floyd was given none of these protections. Chauvin can appeal. Floyd is dead.
“I’ve dealt with cases involving people who were high on meth and have seen smaller men being subdued by five or six officers because of the drugs that were fueling their behavior during their struggles.” This statement is irrelevant per the toxicology reports admitted in the trial. Moreover, I hope your definition of “subdued” does not mean “summarily executed by nine minutes of slow asphyxiation.”
Another example of you ignoring facts comes from your unwillingness to recognize systemic racism, saying “it ruffles your feathers.” Are your feathers also ruffled by the American Bar Association’s recognition that systemic racism exists? How about the myriad statistics showing disparate impacts of the criminal justice system based on the skin color of criminal defendants? You should know that the ABA model rules for prosecutors state that “a prosecutor’s office should be proactive in efforts to detect, investigate, and eliminate improper biases, with particular attention to historically persistent biases like race, in all of its work.” Are you suggesting that your ruffled feathers form a more coherent standard than that provided by the ABA? Mr. Dano, how on earth are we supposed to have any faith in our local judicial system with you in charge?
Your statements have revealed a prejudice incommensurable with your oath. You have insulted your constituents, debased the impartiality of your office, and substituted your own biases for the findings of a sworn jury. Preserve what honor you have left and resign.