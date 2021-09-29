(The following article is an opinion piece and does not necessarily reflect the views of iFIBER ONE News, iFIBER Communications, or it’s staff)
It seems to me that there are many issues with the Washington Long-Term Care insurance plan that need to be resolved before the tax is implemented on January 1, 2022.
The biggest one for me is that I am over 65 years old and plan to retire within the next year or two. Therefore, I will be paying the tax with no chance whatsoever of being able to collect anything from it. I am sure there are several Washingtonians in the same boat. Ironic that this plan is intended to help senior citizens.
In addition, it is apparent that anyone not working in WA this year or next year will never have the chance to opt out even if they already have their own personal LTC policy. How is that fair?
Another point is that the Washington state coverage doesn’t even come close to covering a year of LTC care, so if anyone wants to get their own personal, much better policy after 2022 they will be stuck paying for both.
Moreover, anyone living in another state, but working in Washington, will have to pay the tax but never be able to collect unless they relocate.
With all of these obvious issues, and probably several more that I can’t think of, the state should really consider putting this new tax on hold until they can come up with a more equitable plan for all Washington residents.