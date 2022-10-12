PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon man is facing federal charges after he allegedly sexually abused two minors in Othello that he met on Snapchat.
Albert Wayne Johnson, 40, is charged in Oregon with coercing and enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity and transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual conduct.
According to court records, Oregon law enforcement responded on Aug. 8 after two children were abandoned at a park. The children reportedly told police they had met Johnson on Snapchat and he had driven them from Washington state, through Idaho and into Oregon and had sexually abused them during the trip.
Prosecutors say Johnson had stopped at a motel in Othello and a campground in Oregon where he abused both children.
Othello police were able to obtain security footage from the motel that allegedly showed Johnson with the two children.
Johnson remains held in an Oregon jail after making his initial appearance in federal court on Tuesday. He faces up to life in prison with a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence per charge.