SEATTLE — Washington State schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced Thursday that nine out of ten public school employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The overall vaccination rate for school employees is at 89 percent. State data shows that staff who work in classrooms with the closest proximity to students have a vaccination rate of 90.4 percent, and staff working in school buildings who are not assigned to classrooms are vaccinated at 87.6 percent, according to OSPI. Staff serving in central facilities such as district offices, transportation departments and maintenance facilities sit at a 86.9 percent vaccination rate.
Less than 1 percent of the state’s 150,000-plus school employees failed to comply with the state’s vaccine mandate, which requires those who are not vaccinated to have an approved religious or medical exemption. About 10 percent of workers were granted an exemption and most have an approved accommodation to continue employment.
The data show about 0.3 percent of school employees did not get vaccinated or an exemption.
Districts that fail to enforce the order and do not fire noncompliant school employees will see their funding reduced, and at least one school system, the Eatonville School District, has publicly refused.
OSPI is expected to release vaccine data for each school district next week.