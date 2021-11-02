OLYMPIA - COVID-19 vaccination rates for most school districts in north central Washington lag behind the state average for school employees, according to OSPI.
State Superintendent Chris Reykdal reported last week that the overall vaccination rate for school employees statewide is at about 89 percent. State data shows that staff who work in classrooms with the closest proximity to students have a vaccination rate of 90.4 percent.
A small number of area school districts are at or just below the state average — Cascade, Grand Coulee Dam, Lind and Wenatchee. Vaccination rates among other north-central Washington district’s ranges from 60 percent to about 85 percent, according to OSPI.
Ephrata School District have not complied with the employee vaccination and exemption status reporting requirement.
Grant County's largest school district, Moses Lake, is reporting about 76 percent of all employees are vaccinated and about 23 percent have received exemptions. the OSPI report shows the district did not report its vaccine data to the state but the district has confirmed the data was provided to the state prior to the deadline. The district has reached out to OSPI to to rectify its report.
The full report can be found here: https://www.k12.wa.us/about-ospi/press-releases/novel-coronavirus-covid-19-guidance-resources/school-employee-vaccination-data
Overall vaccination rates and exemption rate by district:
- Almira: 48% vaccinated, 52% granted exemption
- Brewster: 77% vaccinated, 23% granted exemption
- Bridgeport: 83% vaccinated, 16% granted exemption
- Cascade: 88% vaccinated, 11% granted exemption
- Cashmere: 79% vaccinated, 20% granted exemption
- Coulee-Hartline: 72% vaccinated, 28% granted exemption
- Eastmont: 82% vaccinated, 18% granted exemption
- Grand Coulee Dam: 88% vaccinated, 12% granted exemption
- Lake Chelan: 86% vaccinated, 13% granted exemption
- Lind: 89% vaccinated, 11% granted exemption
- Odessa: 72% vaccinated, 28% granted exemption
- Okanogan: 74% vaccinated, 26% granted exemption
- Omak: 79% vaccinated, 20% granted exemption
- Othello: 69% vaccinated, 31% granted exemption
- Quincy: 86% vaccinated, 11% granted exemption
- Ritzville: 65% vaccinated, 35% granted exemption
- Royal: 65% vaccinated, 32% granted exemption
- Soap Lake: 70% vaccinated, 29% granted exemption
- Wahluke: 80% vaccinated, 14% granted exemption
- Wenatchee: 87% vaccinated, 12% granted exemption