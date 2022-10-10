OTHELLO - A woman won $10,000 from Washington's Lottery last week after making a pit stop at the 76 fuel station in Othello on 1st Avenue.
According to the Washington Lottery website, Lynda P. bought the scratch ticket that scored her the five-figure sum on Oct. 7.
Lynda had bought an Evergreen State Riches scratch ticket. The $10,000 won by Lynda is not the top prize. Out of the 1,840,890 tickets printed, only three have the top prize of $80,000 per year for 25 years, which equates to $2,000,000.
A number of miles to the northeast, Pamela L. won $1,000 from a lotto ticket she bought at Love's Travel Stop in Ritzville.