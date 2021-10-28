OTHELLO - A half-million-dollar donation to Washington State University’s Bee and Research Center in Othello is will keep activity at the facility ‘buzzing’ this year.
The Bee and Research Center opened in March 2020 after it purchased the building, which was formerly occupied by Monsanto. Northwest Farm Credit Services donated the $500,000 sum earlier this year. The funds were part of a $2 million grant to support WSU’s agricultural and farming programs.
“From its very founding, WSU has stood side-by-side with Washington’s agriculture industry—the state’s largest—to bring agricultural innovation and technology across the state,” said WSU president Kirk Schulz. “WSU is proud to partner with Northwest Farm Credit Services in a shared commitment to advance the teaching, research, and applied outreach with the agriculture industry that benefits each of us every day."
Thanks to the donation, WSU says the bee research center will be able to complete long-term projects.
“We are thrilled with the support for our students, our research, and our facilities,” said André-Denis Wright, dean of WSU’s College of Agricultural, Human, and Natural Resource Sciences. “Our long-term partnership with Northwest Farm Credit Services is so important to us. Their dedication to the future of the agriculture industry in Washington and around the Pacific Northwest will have impacts for years to come.”
With WSU’s endowment period ending on June 30, a total of $120.8 million in donations were funneled to WSU during the 2020-2021 year. That’s a 30% increase from the year prior.
As far as the facility itself is concerned and the progress it has made, it now has 200 hives in and around Othello. At the research building, there are 50 hives in and around the structure. WSU is in the process of relocating its honey extractor to Othello where they’ll be able to make honey starting next summer. The honey will be sold with profits going back to the bee research program. The bee program is was developed to help keep bee farming sustainable and explore the capabilities of honey production through bee breeding.