SEATTLE — An Othello-based labor contractor reportedly denied farm workers more than $83,000 collectively in overtime pay for cleaning the Gorge Amphitheatre, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
An investigation by the Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division determined some of the 165 farm workers at Espinoza Contractor LLC, owned by Guillermo Espinoza, worked up to 90 hours per week without receiving overtime pay. The company also failed to disclose working conditions to the workers and did not record transportation fees deducted from workers’ pay accurately. The employer also did not register as a farm labor contractor or register the workers as required, according to the Department of Labor.
“This case is an egregious example of how scofflaws, such as Espinoza, take advantage of some of our economy’s most vulnerable workers,” said Thomas Silva, wage and hour division director in Seattle.
The Department of Labor fined Espinoza $61,896 in civil penalties for violating migrant workers’ rights and recovered the $83,298 in back wages.
Agency investigators learned of the unpaid overtime wages as they were investigating the contractor for reportedly denying pay for 49 migrant workers.