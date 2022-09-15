On Thursday, the Othello School District confirmed that a Hiawatha Elementary teacher who taught English has resigned after she was placed on administrative leave after allegedly shaming a student on social media for getting the answer to a grammatical question wrong.
The teacher was put on administrative leave in May 2022.
The father of the Hiawatha Elementary student told iFIBER ONE News that the teacher had been “singling out” his son for at least the entirety of the 2021-2022 school year. The man also told us that he’s made a number of reports to the school district and claims nothing was done to quell his and the student’s mother’s concerns. The father says his son gets nervous when he’s called on in class and does “not like to be in the spotlight.”
Despite the teacher not naming the student in the video, the parents say they were able to confirm it was about their child based on their son’s testimony of what happened, and that at least one of the commenters referred to their son by name in the comments thread, referring to him as "a bum."
The school district has not yet disclosed when the teacher had resigned or if she was asked to resign.
The father of the student who was allegedly subjected to the cyber bullying says he wasn't aware that the teacher had resigned until iFIBER ONE News informed him.