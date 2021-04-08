OTHELLO - It was a local man’s lucky day when he found out he was $10,000 richer after reeling in a winning Lotto ticket at an Othello grocery store.
According to Washington’s Lottery website, Normand S. purchased a winning Match 4 ticket on April 7, at the Lep-Re-Kon Mart on Main Street in Othello.
Normand won Match 4’s top prize of $10,000 after all four of his numbers matched all four white balls.
The odds of getting four matching numbers are 1 in 10.6 thousand according to Washington’s Lottery.