OTHELLO - Washington State Troopers say an Othello man is facing charges since illegally leaving the scene of a two-vehicle wreck on SR 17 early Saturday.
State Patrol officials say 21-year-old Santos Sontay-Hernandez was traveling in a sedan southward on SR 17 near Othello when he traveled across the centerline and struck an oncoming car.
Troopers say the motorist who was hit by Hernandez was injured; that injured driver is 53-year-old Stanislav Semenyuk of Kennewick. Semenyuk was transported to Othello Community Hospital for treatment; Hernandez was unharmed.
It’s unknown as to how soon after the crash that Hernandez left the scene, but he was caught a short time later.
The exact cause of the crash is under investigation and its unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the incident.