OTHELLO - A man accused of stabbing his girlfriend in the neck in Othello was arrested last week in Texas.
Othello police had been searching for Eriberto Romero-Hernandez, 30, since April 17 after responding to a domestic violence call at the Cimarron 5 hotel on East Main Street. Police found the victim, Romero-Hernandez’s girlfriend, covered in blood with a stab wound to her neck and lacerations on her hand.
Romero-Hernandez had fled the scene before officers arrived.
Othello detectives received a tip that Romero-Hernandez may flee to Texas. Detectives reached out to U.S. Marshal’s for help and Romero-Hernandez was taken into custody on Friday in Houston, Texas, according to Othello police.
Romero-Hernandez will be extradited back to Adams County for charges of first-degree domestic violence assault with a deadly weapon enhancement.