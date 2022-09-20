BASIN CITY - An Othello man is behind bars today after Franklin County deputies caught up with him on foot during a chase near Basin City early Tuesday morning.
Franklin County Sheriff’s officials say deputies responded to a report of a vehicle prowl. When law enforcement arrived, the victim says the man had stolen items from her vehicle and was still in the area. A short time later the suspect was found, prompting him to run from deputies, but to no avail. 28-year-old Adam Morfin of Othello was arrested and booked on burglary, theft, vehicle prowl and obstruction.
According to court records, Morfin has an extensive criminal record dating back to at least 2010; he’s been in and out of prison in recent years.