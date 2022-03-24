OTHELLO - An Othello man was arrested this week in connection to a child molestation investigation.
Manuel Elizondo-Martinez, 56, was booked into Adams County Jail for first-degree child molestation, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office responded to Kids Hope in Moses Lake for an interview with an 11-year-old girl. The girl explained when she was 8 or 9, she had woken up early and was approached by Elizondo-Martinez, her mother’s boyfriend at the time. The girl told investigators Elizondo-Martinez allegedly approached her, grabbed her by the waist and inappropriately touched her, according to the sheriff’s office.
The girl’s mother confirmed with investigators that the two were living with Elizondo-Martinez at the time of the alleged incident.
On March 21, Elizondo-Martinez was contacted at his place of employment and was taken into custody. Investigators say he also confirmed previously living with the girl and her mother at a home in Othello but denied touching the girl, claiming her mother “was behind reporting the incident,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Elizondo-Martinez reportedly told investigators he had been with thousands of women, and “he could tell me where he had touched each them,” investigators stated.
“Manuel also mentioned not being into ‘chubby’ girls and (the victim) was ‘chubby,’ unlike her mother. I told Manuel it was concerning he was more put off by the fact (the victim) was ‘chubby’ rather than (the victim) being underage,” investigators added.