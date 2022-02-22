MOSES LAKE - An Othello man was arrested early Sunday morning reportedly hiding inside the Commercial Tire building near Moses Lake.
Grant County deputies and Moses Lake police responded to the business on North Frontage Road after an alarm was activated, according to the sheriff’s office.
Law enforcement discovered a hole in the outside fence of the property and Moses Lake K9 Jester was called in to help search the area.
During the search, 41-year-old Roberto Robles Mejia was reportedly found inside the business, hiding behind a stack of tires, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say it appeared the suspect was in the process of cutting a catalytic converter from a school bus that was inside the building. Robles Mejia was taken into custody before the bus was damaged.
Robles Mejia was booked into Grant County Jail for burglary, attempted theft and malicious mischief.