OTHELLO — Adams County deputies arrested a man on Monday on accusations he raped his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child in February.
Edgar Fermin Sales-Andres, a 28-year-old Othello man, was booked into jail for first-degree rape of a child.
The sheriff’s office opened an investigation on Feb. 23 after the 3-year-old child was taken to a local clinic by her parent. Hospital staff contacted deputies to report a possible case of sexual abuse, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say the child’s parent was uncooperative with law enforcement and refused to identify the suspect involved in the alleged sexual abuse.
Investigators later determined Sales-Andres, the child’s mother’s boyfriend, was the suspect in the case.
The child’s mother, 37-year-old Juana Santos-Gutierrez, was also arrested for first-degree rendering criminal assistance.
Child Protective Services is also assisting in the case.