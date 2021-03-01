THORP - An Othello man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of property from the Thorp Fruit Stand and Antique Mall.
The theft was reported Feb. 20 after deputies learned the suspect had stole collectable coins and drove away, heading eastbound on Interstate 90 in a black Cadillac Escalade, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
A Royal City area resident recognized the SUV and contacted Royal City police. The vehicle was stopped and the suspect, 34-year-old Garrett Cimmery, was taken into custody.
Deputies say most of what was stolen from the fruit stand was recovered at Cimmery’s home near Othello. The total value of the property recovered was about $7,000.
Cimmery was booked into Kittitas County Jail for first-degree theft.
“This success story, like most in law enforcement, came from the help and cooperating of the community,” sheriff’s office officials stated.