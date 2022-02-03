OTHELLO - An Othello man was taken into custody Thursday following an investigation into child pornography.
German Farias-Acevedo, a 30-year-old Othello man, was booked into Benton County Jail on Thursday for possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, a class B felony, according to Othello police.
Othello street crimes detectives assisted in apprehending Farias-Acevedo following an investigation by the Washington State Patrol Missing and Exploited Children’s Task Force.
Farias-Acevedo was arrested by law enforcement Thursday morning.