SPOKANE — An Othello man arrested in October in connection to a narcotics investigation has been indicted on federal charges.
Jaime Alberto Garza is charged in U.S. District Court in Spokane with possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and felon in possession of firearms. Garza has pleaded not guilty to both counts.
Garza was taken into custody on Oct. 10 after Adams County deputies served a search warrant at his home on Wagon Road.
Deputies say they seized about 2,000 fentanyl pills packaged for distribution, along with cash, two rifles and ammunition.
Garza remains in jail with a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday in Spokane.