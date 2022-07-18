OTHELLO — A 53-year-old Othello man was injured and later cited for DUI in a rollover crash Sunday afternoon on state Route 17 about 10 miles north of Mesa.
Narciso A. Gomez Sanchez was driving a 1994 Ford Ranger pickup truck south on SR 17, at milepost 20, when he drove off the highway, according to the Washington State Patrol.
State troopers say the pickup truck rolled after going off the road.
Gomez Sanchez was taken to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland for his injuries.
The state patrol determined drugs and/or alcohol was involved and Gomez Sanchez was cited for DUI.