OTHELLO - A 41-year-old Othello man has injuries after rear-ending another vehicle just outside of Connell on Monday night.
Washington State Troopers say Nicholas Johnson’s pickup truck was going west on SR 260 when he collided with the back of a construction vehicle just after 6:30 p.m. about one mile west of Connell’s city limits.
Troopers blame Johnson for the crash alleging that he was following too close.
Johnson was injured and taken to Kadlec Medical Center for treatment.
The other driver was not hurt.
Intoxicants were not a factor in the crash.