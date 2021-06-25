OTHELLO - A 21-year-old man was killed in a collision with a semi-truck Friday afternoon on state Route 17 near Othello.
Hector F. Brambila Quintero, a 29-year-old Zillah man, was driving a semi-truck north on SR 17, behind a 1997 Honda Accord driven by Othello resident Rafaelito Agustin. Augstin stopped at the intersection of SR 17 and Sutton Road to make a turn when he was rear-ended by the semi-truck, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The semi continued onto the shoulder and came to rest about 60 off the road in a field. Agustin’s car rotated counterclockwise into the southbound lane where it was struck on the driver’s side by a southbound semi truck.
Agustin died at the scene. State troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Brambila Quintero and the driver of the other semi, a 58-year-old Wisconsin man, were not injured.
The state patrol reported speeding by Brambila Quintero caused the wreck and he was cited for speed too fast for conditions.