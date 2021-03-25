RITZVILLE — An Othello man has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of his 4-year-old son.
Felipe Tapia-Perez, 27, entered the not guilty plea in Adams County Superior Court this week. He is charged with second-degree manslaughter, possession of a stolen firearm and alien in possession of a firearm. He’s being held in the Adams County Jail on $50,000 bail, according to court records.
Tapia-Perez is accused of shooting his son in the head on Feb. 27. The boy died later that day.
Tapia-Perez had a gun he said he recently purchased in his car when he drove to the house of the child's mother to pick up his children, according to the statement of probable cause. The boy ran outside to the driver's door when he saw his father drive up, documents said.
Tapia-Perez told investigators he was holding the gun and had touched a lever on the side when it discharged. The magazine was not in the gun but a bullet was in the chamber.
Investigators say Tapia-Perez was unaware the boy was standing outside the car. He also said he was unfamiliar with firearms. He had purchased the pistol the day before the shooting from someone in Moses Lake. He claimed he didn’t know the gun was stolen.