OTHELLO - Othello police are searching for a suspect in a late Saturday night stabbing.
Officers responded about 10:30 p.m. to the Cimarron 5 Motel on East Main Street for a report of domestic violence. The victim had a stab wound to the neck and witnesses say the suspect ran off.
The victim was found by officers covered in blood with lacerations to the neck and hands.
Police have identified the suspect as Eriberto Romero-Hernandez, 30, who was not located after an extensive search.
Romero-Hernandez is now wanted for first-degree assault-domestic violence. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Othello police at 509-488-3314.