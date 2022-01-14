OTHELLO - A Spokane man was arrested Thursday evening in Othello after police say he was driving a stolen car and was found with about 2,000 suspected fentanyl laced pills.
About 6 p.m. Thursday, Othello police responded to a suspicious call in the 2600 block of South Broadway Avenue. Officers contacted 28-year-old Spokane resident Joseph Sutton in the area.
Police say Sutton had an outstanding felony DOC warrant for his arrest. Police reportedly found the suspected fentanyl laced pills during the arrest.
Othello police also learned Sutton was driving a stolen rental car out of Spokane. Police searched the car and also recovered a stolen 10mm pistol. The gun had been reported stolen in Missoula, Montana.
Sutton was booked into Adams County Jail for possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen fire.
Police say the estimated street value of the fentanyl pills is about $40,000.