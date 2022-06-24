OTHELLO - Othello Police say they’ve put a stop to a drug trafficking operation that peddled fentanyl pills.
On Friday, June 24, Othello Police concluded a months long investigation into the sale of fentanyl at a local residence.
The Othello Police Department was able to serve a search warrant at a house in the 1300 block of E. Gemstone Street and arrest 25-year-old Cody Alvarez for dealing fentanyl. Cody and two others were given Adams County Integrated Health Services drug referrals to get help for their drug addictions. Cody was booked into the Adams County Jail.
The home’s owner where the illegal drug sales were taking place was given a written notice about Othello Police Department’s intent to civilly seize the house if they continue to allow the trafficking of narcotics in their home.
The investigation was prompted by complaints from local residents who reported that suspicious activity was happening in the home.