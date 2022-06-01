OTHELLO — A juvenile was arrested last week for allegedly tagging a pickup truck and breaking into a vehicle in Othello.
Othello police responded May 26 to the 800 block of East Elm Street after reports of graffiti in the alley. Officers contacted witnesses who had video of the juvenile suspect spray painting a pickup truck and prowling a vehicle, according to Othello police.
Officers searched the area and with the help of neighbors, were able to track down the suspect.
The juvenile was arrested for two counts of third-degree malicious mischief and one count of second-degree vehicle prowl.