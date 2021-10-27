OTHELLO - Othello Police are asking for the community’s help in tracking down the person who attacked a young girl while she was scooting to school on Wednesday morning.
Police say the girl was on a scooter when an older male on a longboard walking a German Sheppard pushed her to the ground.
The male is described as about 5’9” tall, medium build, was wearing a black hat, black neck gator and black long sleeve top. Police say the alleged attack was going west on Cypress St. from 14th avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call Othello Police at 509-488-3314 or contact Ofc. M. Garza at mgarza@othellowa.gov