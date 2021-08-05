Screen Shot 2021-08-05 at 9.51.53 AM.png

OTHELLO - The Othello Police Department is looking to identify a man they say broke into several vehicles over a three-day period last month.

Between July 18-20, multiple thefts from vehicles were reported in a parking lot on the north side of town, according to Othello police.

A wallet, containing debit and credit cards, was taken from one vehicle and the cards have been used at multiple businesses in both Othello and Moses Lake.

The suspect was driving a 2000s-model Jeep Liberty with no front license plate.

232332883_2954499424790579_7085035295010175722_n.png

Anyone with information is asked to contact Othello police at 509-488-3314.