OTHELLO - The Othello Police Department is looking to identify a man they say broke into several vehicles over a three-day period last month.
Between July 18-20, multiple thefts from vehicles were reported in a parking lot on the north side of town, according to Othello police.
A wallet, containing debit and credit cards, was taken from one vehicle and the cards have been used at multiple businesses in both Othello and Moses Lake.
The suspect was driving a 2000s-model Jeep Liberty with no front license plate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Othello police at 509-488-3314.