OTHELLO - The Othello school board is urging Gov. Jay Inslee to reconsider the state’s mask and COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The board sent a letter to Inslee requesting the state return control to local school districts.
“As publicly elected officials we have committed our time and energy to serving our community and acting in a manner that is responsive to our constituents,” the board wrote. “You should also be aware that, in Othello, we consider our students our primary and most important constituents. We are elected to lead on their behalf. We respectfully request the right to do so. Many lessons have been learned as our country, our state, our community, and our schools have battle the pandemic. We will take those lessons and learnings into account as we design a more equitable and healthier school district. We ask that you also consider how you can better serve all constituencies in our state.”
The school board also noted it feels the mandates have been communicated without “significant input” of school boards. The board also says the state superintendent has not been in contact with the Othello School district.
“The state superintendent has frequently claimed to have ‘heard’ from many constituents and stakeholders including school districts,” the board stated. “Our board has never been contacted and has never been invited to participate in these discussions, nor have boards in many similar districts. We do not believe the feedback that OSPI and your office are relying on is truly representative of all districts in the state. This leaves rural districts far away from Olympia feeling disenfranchised and disrespected.
The school board also says the COVID-19 protocols being put in place could affect the district’s ability to pass levies and bonds.
“Our district has a critical need to add capacity in the very near future, but OSPI and the governor’s office are eroding trust among our voting community,” the board wrote. “Our district has a high percentage of low income and other at-risk category families. We cannot afford setbacks in our effort to successfully meet their needs, and we fear that recent decisions will create further inequality in local school funding in our state, where higher socioeconomic status districts pull ahead, leaving rural low income districts like ours struggling to keep up.”