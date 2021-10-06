OTHELLO - With heavy hearts, Othello School District’s school buses now don the number ‘4’ to remember the tragedy involving one of their own last month.
72-year-old Dick Lenhart drove Route 4 for Longfellow Elementary School in Pasco on Sept. 24 when he was stabbed in front of 35 students on his bus. Lenhart had opened the bus doors to find out what a man needed. 34-year-old Joshua Davis says he attacked the Lenhart when he refused to give him a ride. Davis was arrested for murder.
Weeks after the incident, bus drivers across school districts in the lower Columbia Basin have been acting in solidarity to remember the slain bus driver. Othello School District’s Transportation Department is one of them. Othello School District Director of Transportation Marian Shade says all placards on all District school buses are displaying the number ‘4’ with a yellow ribbon to remember the deceased bus driver.
“it’s scary to know that this has happened, and so close to home,” Shade told iFIBER ONE News. Since the stabbing, Shade says bus drivers have been instructed to close doors immediately after kids are picked up and/or dropped off. No exceptions will be made to open doors for any parents or adults that aren’t employed by the school district; exceptions will be made for parents who are dropping off or picking up pre-school-aged kids.
“We have their (bus drivers) backs, I’d rather have an angry phone call than have something happen to one of our drivers or students," Shade told iFIBER ONE News. “We’re not gonna let this take us down, or scare us from the job we’re trying to do.”
Shade says her department is sending six school buses down to Pasco to participate in a parade honoring Lenhart this Saturday. Othello is one of several school districts partaking in the event.
The North Franklin School District in Connell placed decals depicting black and purple ribbons with the number '4' to honor Lenhart on all of its buses.