OTHELLO - As an interim superintendent of the Othello School District during the 2020-2021 school year, Pete Perez has apparently made a positive impression on the school’s district's board.
On Wednesday, Othello’s School Board appointed Perez as the permanent Superintendent of the Othello School District after unanimously approving a three-year contract. School Board President Mike Garza and fellow board members expressed that Perez is the right fit for the district.
“We have seen the progress, we have seen the collaboration, we have seen the enthusiasm that the district is going through right now,” said Garza.
Perez obliged, “I would like to thank the board for their commitment to Othello’s students and staff,” he said. Perez also thanked mentors who he has worked with in his career, including past Othello Superintendent George Juarez. “George cared about our students, our staff, and our community,” said Perez. “When George left the Othello School District it was better than when he arrived. I would be excited to have someone say that about me when my time here is done.”
The board discussed their decision to move forward with the selection of Perez without conducting a broader search. “Pete cares about every student, and that’s what’s most important,” said Jenn Stevenson. “That is what we need, and I am grateful you accepted.”
“I would like to commend you on your steadfastness...you could have given up on Othello several times, but I think today is a culmination of your true heart, your true passion,” said Garza. “I have no doubt that this district is in the right hands.”
Perez’s three-year contract begins on July 1 and runs through June 30, 2024.
He replaces Chris Hurst who accepted a position of being the superintendent of the West Contra Costa Unified School District in Richmond, California in April.