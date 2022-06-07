OTHELLO - The Othello School District isn’t taking any chances in risking student safety the remainder of the year with the implementation of a new security plan.
Tuesday's bulletin about the new strategy comes after Monday’s threat that prompted the lockdown of several schools in the district. After officials were alerted, police swiftly cleared all buildings to ensure the threat wasn't credible and within minutes arrested the suspect who was responsible for the social media threat directed at McFarland Middle School.
For the remainder of the school year, school administrators say all K-6 schools will keep all exterior doors locked at all times. The only point of entry for visitors will be the front door. In order to access the front door, visitors must use a call system to communicate with staff inside. Identification will be required for all visitors. Outsiders remaining on campus will need to wear a badge or sticker indicating they are authorized to be on campus.
“We believe we have received enough feedback from our community that these are prudent steps to take to improve the safety of our schools,” Othello School District Spokesman Ed Petersen said in a video.
Additional Othello Police Department officers will be assigned to both McFarland Middle School and Othello High School. District says it already has school resource officers on both campuses. The additional police presence will provide extra security.
The superintendent, local police officials, and district administrators will give a presentation to our board of directors about school safety on June 13th at 7pm in our district boardroom (1025 S. First Ave.). This meeting is open to the public.