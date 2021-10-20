OTHELLO - On Tuesday, Othello’s school district announced that its lost only two employees who chose not to comply with the state’s vaccination mandate.
“The vast majority of our employees have met the conditions of the Governor’s mandate either through vaccination or accommodation,” said Othello School District Superintendent Pete Perez. “As of the deadline date, we only have 2 employees who have elected to not comply with the mandate. We are moving forward with determining what the next steps are for those cases.”
For privacy reasons, the school district could only confirm that the two employees who opted not to comply with the mandate were not teachers.
In total, 70 percent of the district’s employees met the mandate conditions by choosing to get vaccinated; the remaining employees received either medical or religious exemptions.
“We’re pleased with these numbers. They give us a good feeling that we have a high level of protection among our employees. We’re happy to be able to accommodate the medical and sincerely held religious beliefs among our staff as well,” said Perez.
“We’re in a good position here in Othello,” said Perez. “Our district is excited about the work that is ongoing right now to improve student outcomes and to move beyond pandemic education. The high level of compliance with a very contentious mandate shows how dedicated our employees are to Othello’s students.”
The school district says its school board will determine whether the departed employees will receive severance compensation or unemployment benefits.