OTHELLO - The Othello School District is seeking voter approval for a $51 million construction bond in the February election.
The district board previously voted to approve the bond on the Feb. 8 ballot, addressing several immediate facility needs. The proposed bond has an estimated tax impact of $1.14 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
If approved, the bond projects would include:
- Replacing the 600 wing at Othello High School with 18 general and 3 new science classrooms
- Add a new gymnasium at the high school with the capacity for the entire student body, up to 1,500 spectators
- Expand McFarland Middle School to accommodate all sixth-grade students and relieve overcrowding at the elementary schools
- Construction of new gyms at Hiawatha, Lutacaga and Scootney Springs
Construction of a new food services central warehouse in a new location away from the high school campus. The facility would have expanded cold and dry storage capacity and help improve operational efficiency in the department.
The district is holding a number of community forums, with the first forum set for Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Wahitis gym.
Other community forums:
- Jan. 13 - 6:30 p.m to 7:30 p.m. at McFarland Middle School commons
- Jan. 20 - 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the high school corridor/commons
- Jan. 27 - 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at McFarland Middle School commons
- Feb. 2 - 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Wahitis gym