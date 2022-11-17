On Thursday, the Othello School District publicly paid its respects to the two Scootney Springs Elementary students who died in a canoeing accident last week in the Columbia Wildlife Refuge.
As a gesture of support, the school district started a Meal Train to the surviving members of the Porfirio-Maldanado family, including Miguel, the surviving child who barely escaped the ordeal with his life.
The Meal Train was posted by Dorothy Martinez of the Othello School District on Nov. 14.
A meal train is an online program that organizes volunteers, particularly members of the local community, who want to donate homemade meals to those going through a tough time so they don't have to think about cooking, meal planning or grocery shopping. The number of people the meal train is benefiting is five adults and five kids.
"We are beyond moved by the overwhelming outpouring of support our community has shown for the Porfirio-Maldonado family and our Scootney Springs students and staff this week. The tragic loss of Oliver, William, and their father has given us all an opportunity to show again how our community rises to support each other in times of need. We know that Miguel and his family are grateful for your love and support," the school district wrote on its Facebook page.
On Friday, Nov. 11, Miguel, Oliver, William and their father were canoeing when their boat capsized, sending them into the ice-cold water. Three of the four succumbed to the freezing water. The victims are also survived by the mother in the family who is six months pregnant.
To donate to the Porfirio-Maldonado meal train, click here.