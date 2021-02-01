OTHELLO - An 8th grade math teacher is apparently setting the standard in the Othello School District according to Educational Service District 123. Recently, Karen Magana of McFarland Middle School was awarded the annual Crystal Apple Award by the district. Educational Service District 123 encompasses Columbia Burbank, Finley, Kennewick, Kiona-Benton, North Franklin, Othello, Pasco, Prosser, and Richland districts. Educational Service District 123 officials released the following statement:
‘The Crystal Apple Awards are an annual celebration that seeks to recognize public school educators who have made a positive impact on the lives of their students. The program is sponsored by community service groups, businesses, and other organizations that want to recognize and show their appreciation and support for the thousands of outstanding teachers across our region.
Each year, the Crystal Apple Award is given to one teacher in nine different districts. Each winning teacher receives a $1,000 check, certificate, and a glass “crystal apple.”
iFIBER ONE News spoke to Mrs. Magana on Monday.
“It’s a pretty big deal in teaching. In my short teaching career, never in a million years, I would think that I would be fortunate in receiving this award. I’m truly honored.”