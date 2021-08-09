MOSES LAKE - A woman was killed in a Saturday morning wreck near Moses Lake.
Deena Romero Ramos, a 19-year-old Othello woman, was driving a 2009 Toyota Corolla west on Road 9 Northeast. She reportedly continued after the road ended and a private gravel driveway started where she failed to negotiate a curve, according to the sheriff’s office.
The vehicle went airborne and the front end struck the ground. The vehicle came to rest on its roof.
Deputies say Ramos died at the scene. Her body is in the care of the Grant County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.
A passenger in Ramos’ car, 19-year-old Othello resident Cassandra M. Unruh, was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The sheriff’s office motor traffic unit is investigating the crash.