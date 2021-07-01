OTHELLO - The City of Othello has received three grants from the state to make improvements to Lions Park.
The city received a total of about $1.3 million in grants from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, the Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program’s Local Park Category and the Youth Athletic Facilities Program.
The city plans to replace the 1950s equipment and playground surfacing with a new “Pride Rock Playground” that will be accessible to people with disabilities. Landscaping and furnishings to offer shade will also be added.
Plans also call for developing a basketball zone. Two aging basketball courts, originally installed in 1974, will be replaced with four state-of-the-art courts, including a championship court with a decorative design, a grass seating area for spectators and team benches.
The city will contribute $141,000 to complete the project.