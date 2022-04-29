If you’ve looked at the price billboards for fuel in your town, you’ve likely done a double take at just how high the prices are. Well, fuel industry analysts have also taken notice and say the newest national average price for a gallon of diesel is now $5.16, breaking the all-time high since diesel became available in the U.S. long ago.
A second record was also broken according to GasBuddy.com, diesel prices are now $1 per gallon higher than gasoline prices, beating the previous record 98-cent difference set in November 2008.
“While gasoline prices get much of the attention, diesel, which broadly is the fuel that moves the economy, has quietly surpassed its recent record high as distillate inventories, which include diesel and jet fuel, have plummeted to their lowest level in years,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Should distillate inventories fall another five million barrels, which is less than five percent, they will be at their lowest level in nearly 20 years, compounding the problem. There’s no quick solution as the economy has seen a robust turn around, made worse by Russia’s war on Ukraine as the West fences off Russia’s oil.”
Both diesel and gasoline prices spiked to record levels in early to mid-March, largely due to Russia’s war on Ukraine and the response via sanctions on Russian energy. The recent resurgence in diesel prices can be attributed to continued escalations in the situation and plunging inventories of oil and refined products, like diesel, along with recovering demand as goods move across the country, much of which is powered by diesel fuel in semi-trucks, trains and ships.
Locally, Gasbuddy.com indicates that diesel fuel prices range from $5.14 per gallon to 5.63 a gallon.