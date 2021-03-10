WENATCHEE - According to an article published by the Capital Press, Washington’s apple crop has downsized due to COVID, pushing apple prices higher, but one apple variety has managed to plummet in price, Cosmic Crisp. In fact, the Capital Press reports that the value of the Cosmic Crisp has fallen 39%.
The publication spoke to former WSU apple analyst Desmond O’Rourke who says there’s been an “unprecedented” volume increase of Cosmic Crisp production.
“That sort of fall in two months is quite unusual. If I were a grower right now I would want an emergency meeting to find out what to do,” said O’Rourke told the Capital Press.
It reportedly took 20 years to breed and develop the Cosmic Crisp.
“It was a surprise to all of those who have millions of dollars invested in it,” said Brian Focht, manager of the Washington Apple Growers Marketing Association in Wenatchee.
“With last year’s debut, it started at $65.90 a box and then up and averaged $72 for the season. This year we started about the same and just didn’t get the pull we needed to move the fruit,” Focht said. “We anticipated big demand and it wasn’t there.”
Focht explained to the Capital Press that the apple didn’t get the media attention in 2020 like it did the year prior; Focht blames the pandemic. He also says the presidential election dominated headlines as well.
Focht added that retailers were fixated on fighting with COVID-19, turning their attention to necessities; the ban on in-store sampling was also a factor.
“Retailers were not displaying it as a premium apple but putting it in regular displays with all the other bi-colored apples. They didn’t move because they were twice as expensive,” he said.
Unbeknownst to most of the public, Focht says the Cosmic Crisp is a ‘premium apple’ which is why its price initially varied between $2.99 to $3.99 per ound versus $1.29 to $1.99 for other varieties.
According to the Capital Press, Cosmic Crisp production surged from 360,000 boxes in 2019 to 1.626 million boxes in 2020.
5.1 million boxes of Cosmic Crisp are anticipated to be yielded from the fall 2021 crop and 22 million by 2026.