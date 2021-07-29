QUINCY - In an interview with political watchdog publication Shift, Republican State Representative Alex Ybarra of Quincy aired his frustrations over the legislature’s lack of support for eastern Washington farmers. During his interview with Shift, the publication asked Ybarra about the state’s recently passed overtime wage bill for farmworkers, and whether there is a chance that it could be revised to “suit actual labor needs on a farm?”
Ybarra’s answer to the question was encompassing as he addressed not just the overtime bill, but all recently passed agricultural bills by the state legislature over the last three years.
“In my opinion, the other side of the aisle think they understand what Eastern Washington farmworkers need. Over the last 3 years I have been a legislator almost every agriculture bill passed hurt and did not help Eastern Washington farmworkers. Not one time in three years has anyone reached out to ask my opinion on upcoming bills even though I live in the middle of farm county, I’m a former farm worker and a Mexican American,” Ybarra told Shift.
One of Ybarra’s biggest criticisms of the legislation to come out of the state capitol is Senate Bill 5396. The bill lowers Washington’s sales tax emption for the construction of farmworker housing to 50%, but only for non-H-2A farmworkers.
“All farmworkers deserve to be treated the same. We've heard the word 'equity' from the other side of the aisle quite a bit this session, but this bill is the opposite of that. It divides and separates.
“Growers in Washington state have long drawn on a shrinking pool of skilled farmworkers. Many have turned to the H-2A program for help. Last year, more than 25,000 skilled farmworkers took part in the program. Although most come from Mexico, others are from Canada, Jamaica, Guatemala, and even South Africa. Unless we are trying to further narrow the available labor pool for growers, it makes no sense to exclude H-2A workers from the exemptions in this bill.
During the 2021 legislative session, Senate Bill 5396 passed on a party-line vote of 57 to 41.
Ybarra also spearheads the effort to get migrant workers vaccinated against COVID-19.